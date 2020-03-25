Pentagon leaders are ‘doing what we can’ to improve networks

The Department of Defense has been working to bolster its networks as the number of employees teleworking surges during the coronavirus pandemic, senior leaders said this week.

“We're doing what we can, by the way, on the network side to make sure we have adequate bandwidth to support telework,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a March 24 press conference.

In addition, Dana Deasy, the Pentagon’s top IT official, said in a statement to C4ISRNET March 25 that “as teleworking increases, we are working diligently to advance the capability and capacity of our network posture to support the rise in demand.”

Neither official elaborated on the steps Pentagon leaders are taking.

“In this unprecedented time for our nation, DoD networks remain fully capable of supporting the mission-critical duties necessary to execute our missions,” Deasy said. “We are fully committed to maximizing the use of a telework-ready IT environment to ensure the health and welfare of our personnel given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Earlier in March, Lisa Hershman, the Pentagon’s chief management officer, said that the department had been conducting stress-tests for telework opportunities.

As more staffers work from home, Pentagon officials have emphasized that every employee should have the network access they need to do their jobs but noted that department leaders have limited streaming music and video applications to free up capacity for mission-critical activities.

In a list of dos and donts distributed throughout the Department, leaders also asked workers to avoid social networks and personal shopping on government equipment.

Meanwhile, with more employees work from home, the Department’s IT leaders continue to worry about increased vulnerabilities and stressed that “personnel must practice strong cyber hygiene and operational security awareness while online to ensure the Department networks stay secure,” said Lt. Col. Robert Carver, a Department spokesman. “We have disseminated clear guidance that the same discipline, awareness and security measures required for on-site work must be observed by our personnel when working remotely.”