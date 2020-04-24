Maryland governor releases details on plan to reopen state when safe

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced plans aimed at phasing in a safe and gradual approach to reopening the state when key indicators involving the coronavirus drop.

Maryland is expected to continue to see an increasing number of cases, because the state is increasing testing. For the purposes of recovery, the governor said the state is most focused on the rate of hospitalizations and the number of patients admitted to intensive care.

The state reported Friday that there have been a total of 16,616 cases of the virus so far in Maryland, with an increase of 879 cases compared with the day before. There have been 723 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in the state. That’s 43 more deaths than Thursday.

The plan calls for people who are currently teleworking to continue to do so for the duration of a state of emergency. Social distancing and requirements to wear masks also would continue until the state of emergency ends.

In the first stage of the plan Hogan is calling "Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery,” a stay-at-home order would be lifted. It would enable some small shops and certain small businesses to open. Elective medical and dental procedures at ambulatory, outpatient and medical offices would be allowed, as would limited attendance at outdoor religious gatherings. Recreational boating, fishing, golf, hiking and hunting also would be permitted.

The governor noted the state has made progress in four major areas that need to be firmly in place before the state can consider lifting restrictions. Those include expanding testing capability, increasing hospital surge capacity, acquiring more personal protective equipment and a robust contact tracing operation.

The governor said the second stage of the plan will enable a large number of businesses and activities to come back online. Businesses that reopen during this period will need to comply with strict physical distancing and appropriate masking requirements. The stage includes numerous steps over many weeks toward recovery. It would include raising the cap on social gatherings and allowing indoor religious gatherings. Restaurants and bars could open with restrictions.