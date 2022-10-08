Wilco said in won a three year, $3.2 million 8(a) sole source contract by the U.S. Department of Interior’s Interior Business Center to perform an Aviation Mission Assessment.

The scope of the work is focused on the assessment, analysis, and evaluation of approach and acquisition processes for the DOI aviation mission, as well as those processes within DOI that are significantly connected or interrelated to aviation services and supplies, Alexandria, Virginia-based Wilco said in a statement.

Across all 50 states, more than 6 million acres burned from January 1 through August 31, 2022, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, amid record heat. Firefighters employed by the Interior Dept. seek to control a fire’s spread by removing fuel and applying water or fire retardant on the ground or by air using helicopters and airplanes.

“We are excited to be working with our DOI IBC colleagues to analyze DOI’s extensive aviation mission - that includes combating wildfires and performing rescue missions, make recommendations to streamline acquisition processes and achieve business efficiencies,” Janis Garcia Keating, the CEO and Founder of Wilco Group LLC, said.

In addition to the assessment and analysis, the scope includes recommendations for streamlining efficiencies, strategies for process improvement, and potential implementation of recommended improvements. Wilco will perform an initial documentation of the requirements, the current strategies and interrelated functions, followed by a proposed plan for detailed analysis of most, if not all the, identified functions that may be improved.

Founded in 2010, Wilco is an SBA-certified 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business and Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business provider of consulting services with capabilities in management and technology consulting.