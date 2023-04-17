Congress returns to Capitol Hill from a two-week break with a rush of posture hearings ahead of expected budget proposals from the House and Senate at the start of the summer.

The House and Senate Appropriations Committees have more than 20 budget hearings scheduled this week, with nine of them focused on military operations and funding issues. The Senate and House Armed Services Committees have 14 additional hearings scheduled, including testimony from the Army and Navy secretaries.

House drafts of the annual defense authorization bill and funding plan for the next fiscal year are typically released in late April or early May, although no timing announcements have been made by chamber leaders yet.

If that work drags later into the summer, it could further complicate a budget debate on Capitol Hill, which is already expected to be contentious, given opposing stances from Republican leaders and the White House on spending levels and priorities.

Tuesday, April 18



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Navy/Marine Corps Budget

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger will testify on the fiscal 2024 budget request.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn

USAID Budget

Samantha Power, administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development, will testify on the fiscal 2024 budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — 390 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The subcommittee on health will consider several pending bills.



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Afghanistan Withdrawal

Outside experts will testify on mistakes made in the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Air Force and Space Force Budgets

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown Jr., and Chief of Space Force Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman will testify on the fiscal 2024 budget request.



House Armed Services — 10:30 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Indo-Pacific Command

Adm. John Aqunilino, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Gen. Paul LaCamera, head of U.S. Forces Korea, will testify on current operations and the fiscal 2024 budget.



House Foreign Affairs — 10:30 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Syria

Outside experts will testify on human rights violations in Syria.



House Veterans' Affairs — 12 p.m. — 390 Cannon

Substance Abuse Disorder

Veterans Affairs officials will testify on substance abuse support programs for veterans.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 2362-B Rayburn

Navy/Marine Corps Housing

Navy and Marine Corps officials will testify on construction priorities for fiscal 2024.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2200 Rayburn

Indian Ocean Posture

Outside experts will testify on Chinese military posture in the Indian Ocean.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 232-A Russell

Army Modernization

Army officials will testify on modernization plans and the fiscal 2024 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 2:30 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

China Influence in Africa

Outside experts will testify on growing Chinese influence and involvement in Africa.



Senate Appropriations — 2:30 p.m. — 192 Dirksen

NASA Budget

Bill Nelson, head of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, will testify on the fiscal 2024 budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 390 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The subcommittee on economic opportunity will review several pending bills.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Missile Defense Programs

Vice Adm. Jon Hill, director of the Missile Defense Agency, and Major Gen. David Miller, Director of Operations at U.S. Space Command, will testify on current missile defense programs.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Air Force Projection Forces

Air Force officials will testify on projection forces aviation programs and the fiscal 2024 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 4:45 p.m. — 222 Russell

Nuclear Weapons Programs

Jill Hruby, head of the National Nuclear Security Administration, and other defense officials will testify on the Defense Department’s nuclear weapons programs.



Wednesday, April 19



House Veterans' Affairs — 9:30 a.m. — 390 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The subcommittee on oversight will consider several pending bills.



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 222 Russell

Cybersecurity

Outside experts will testify on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity implications.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Army Budget

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville will testify on the fiscal 2024 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 138 Dirksen

USAID Budget

Samantha Power, administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development, will testify on the fiscal 2024 budget request.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2008 Rayburn

Coast Guard Budget

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan will testify on current operations and the fiscal 2024 budget request.



Senate Judiciary — 10 a.m. — 216 Hart

Russian War Crimes

Justice Department officials will testify on efforts to prosecute Russian officials for human rights violations in Ukraine.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Russian War Crimes

Andriy Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine, will testify on Russian war crimes documented during the ongoing war in Ukraine.



House Oversight — 10 a.m. — 2154 Rayburn

Afghanistan Withdrawal

Inspectors general for the departments of Defense, State and Afghanistan reconstruction efforts will testify on their review of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Homeland Security Budget

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify on the fiscal 2024 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 10:30 a.m. — 232-A Russell

All-Domain Anomaly Office

Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Defense Department’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, will testify on the new effort’s work so far.



Senate Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 124 Dirksen

Navy/Marine Corps Housing

Navy and Marine Corps officials will testify on construction priorities for fiscal 2024.



House Appropriations — 1:30 p.m. — 2359 Rayburn

NASA Budget

Bill Nelson, head of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, will testify on the fiscal 2024 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 232-A Russell

Military Construction

Service officials will testify on military construction priorities for fiscal 2024.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 418 Russell

Financial Exploitation of Veterans

Veterans Affairs officials will testify on efforts to prevent veterans from falling prey to financial scams.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Rotary Wing Aviation

Service officials will testify on modernization plans for rotary wing aviation systems.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Readiness

The vice chiefs of the five services will testify on readiness efforts and the fiscal 2024 budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 3:30 p.m. — 1334 Longworth

Pending Legislation

The subcommittee on disability assistance will consider several pending bills.



Thursday, April 20



House Appropriations — 9 a.m. — 2362-B Rayburn

Air Force and Space Force Housing

Service officials will testify on their construction priorities for fiscal 2024.



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Indo-Pacific Command

Adm. John Aqunilino, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Gen. Paul LaCamera, head of U.S. Forces Korea, will testify on current operations and the fiscal 2024 budget.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2200 Rayburn

China's Political Prisoners

Outside experts will testify on Chinese treatment of political prisoners.





