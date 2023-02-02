Army spouse and stay-at-home dad Sergio Rosario Diaz is the founder of Soy Súper Papá, a global online community helping to support a new generation of fathers who want to be more involved in their kids’ lives. He shares his tips for building a community — no matter the size — and the importance of pursuing passions outside of parenthood and military life.

About the guests:

Sergio Rosario Diaz is a musician, educator and fatherhood advocate, husband to a U.S. Army officer and father of a 6-year-old girl. All of Diaz’s work on behalf of parents relies on the support of online communities through social media. Diaz is also the founder of Soy Súper Papá, which promotes unifying fathers from all over the world and provides a safe space to foster an active parenting culture and break the stereotypes fathers face when parenting. He is a board member of The National At Home Dad Network, founder of Proyecto Piquete/ Drums For Veterans and a graduate of the Facebook Accelerator Program 2021. In 2023, he received the President’s Volunteer Service Award for his community work in North Carolina.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

