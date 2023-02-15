A new federal law to help military spouses save for retirement spotlights an often overlooked consequence of the military lifestyle: the difficulty that many military spouses face in setting money aside for their golden years. Military financial expert Lacey Langford breaks down the legislation and what it means for military families. Plus, money-saving tips for the future.

About the guests:

Lacey Langford is an Air Force veteran, military spouse, speaker and financial coach who changes people’s lives from being fearful of money to having control and confidence with it. Langford is an Accredited Financial Counselor® with over 15 years of financial planning, counseling and coaching experience. She is the founder of the Military Money Show, a podcast dedicated to helping the military community with personal finance, and MilMoneyCon, a national conference and community for financial professionals united by military service.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

