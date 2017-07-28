Analysis of US Navy's Persian Gulf strategy

Defense News Executive Editor Jill Aitoro is join by a panel of foreign policy and defense experts at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies for analysis on the US Navy's recent encounter with an Iranian ship in the northern Persian Gulf. The US Navy's strategy in the Persian Gulf and how the recent incident could affect the weapon program procurement process. Guest include: Defense News Naval Warfare Report David Larter, Jerry Hendrix of the Center for New American Security, and Behnam Ben Taleblu of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.