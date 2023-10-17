“Is it possible to be reemployed by the federal government after I took the VERA/VSIP? I’ve been out for 5 years as of 12/31/2023, and am thinking about going back after the new year. I retired from the Department of the Army with 30 years in 2018. I am 64 and don’t collect SS.

Reg’s Response

According to OPM, “An employee who receives a VSIP and later accepts employment for compensation with the Government of the United States within 5 years of the date of the separation on which the VSIP is based, including work under a personal services contract or other direct contract, must repay the entire amount of the VSIP to the agency that paid it - before the individual’s first day of reemployment.” Therefore, if you return to work for the government after 5 years, you wouldn’t have to repay the Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment you received.

