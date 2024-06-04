The following is a question submitted by a reader to Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and the resident expert on federal employee retirement issues.

A Fed Times reader asks:

“I turned 62 in September 2023, so the Office of Personnel Management recalculated my retirement but only gave me credit for a few years.

I was on disability from 1999 to 2023, also I was under the 6C LEO retirement plan, but they now admitted to having the wrong CSA number, and it has been four months. They still can’t figure out how to recalculate my retirement. I think it’s easy, since they have my original SF-50 from 1999. They said they won’t give me the 1.7% for LEO.

Is this correct?”

Reg’s response:

At age 62 your disability annuity will be converted to a regular annuity. Twenty years of service (actual and disability) will be computed using the enhanced 1.7% multiplier, the remainder at 1%.

Your annuity will also be increased by any COLAs payable from the date you went on disability retirement to the date your regular annuity begins.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is our resident expert on retirement and the federal government. From 1979 to '95, he served as an assistant director of the Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.