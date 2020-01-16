Who won Interior’s $1.6B secure network contract?

The Department of Interior awarded CenturyLink a contract potentially worth $1.6 billion for network security and IT modernization.

Under the contract, a task order award under the GSA’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions program, CenturyLink will provide Interior with managed core network services and managed access services. The contract has a base period of one year, a CenturyLink spokesperson said. According to the news release, there are 11 one-year options through 2032.

“The Department of the Interior selected CenturyLink to deliver secure, modern network services that will help the agency achieve its mission to conserve and manage our nation’s natural resources and cultural heritage for the benefit and enjoyment of the American people,” said David Young, CenturyLink senior vice president of public sector, in a statement.

CenturyLink’s managed core network services includes designing, engineering, building, securing, operating and maintaining Interior’s enterprise network, along with cybersecurity services. The second area, manage access services, included securing cloud connectivity and WiFi services.

The EIS program is a 15-year, $50 billion multi-award contract vehicle for federal agencies to use to purchased preapproved, secure IT and telecommunication services. CenturyLink was the first supplier given EIS authority to operate last March.

In April last year, CenturyLink also won a task order under the contract to provide secure connectivity services to NASA, the first task order under the EIS program.