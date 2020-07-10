Employee viewpoint survey gets another delay

Feds will have to wait another two months before getting the chance to express their opinions about their jobs, as the Office of Personnel Management announced July 9 that, rather than begin administering the survey next week, the agency had decided to institute another delay.

“The U.S. Office of Personnel Management’s 2020 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey is being postponed to support your critical agency missions as well as maximize employee participation in the survey. The Government-wide FEVS administration is being postponed from Monday, July 13 to Monday, September 14, with a six-week fielding period for each agency,” acting OPM Director Michael Rigas wrote to agency heads.

The FEVS, which is normally administered in May each year, was already pushed back to July in the height of COVID-19 closures, to ensure that the maximum number of employees were able to participate in the survey.

This second delay is also designed to ensure employee participation, though it could end up delaying the planned October release of FEVS 2020 results. The planned six-week fielding period for the survey means that employees will still be returning responses well into October.

Once the survey does get sent out, feds are likely to notice some changes from last year, as OPM announced that it had streamlined the core questions and added a section on COVID-19 response.