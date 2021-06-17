HR

Feds get Juneteenth holiday on Friday

President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on Thursday at the White House. From left, Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif, Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., Opal Lee, Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., obscured, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Majority Whip James Clyburn of S.C., Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Joe Biden’s signing of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law means that federal employees will observe Friday the 18th as a holiday, the Office of Personnel Management confirmed June 17.

Juneteenth — the holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States and long celebrated by members of the Black community — falls on a Saturday in 2021.

Under U.S. Code, days that are categorized as “legal public holidays” that occur on a Saturday are observed on the Friday before the holiday for employees with a standard Monday to Friday work schedule.

Most feds will therefore observe Juneteenth as a holiday on Friday, unless they have a different work schedule or are deemed essential for that day, in which case other accommodations may be made.

