Most federal employees will receive the day off Monday, Oct. 11 for the Columbus Day holiday, according to the Office of Personnel Management’s holiday schedule.
Columbus Day is designated by the U.S. government as one of 12 federal holidays — along with New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Inauguration Day, George Washington’s birthday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day — meaning nonessential employees get the day off and most essential employees that are required to work that day receive holiday premium pay.
Though the White House has not yet released any statements about the holiday this year, President Joe Biden last year celebrated Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which commemorates the cultures and histories of the native peoples of the U.S.
So far, 13 states and many cities have formally designated the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day or Native American Day.
Jessie Bur covers the federal workforce and the changes most likely to impact government employees.
Eventually, all periodic background checks will be replaced by an automated system that continuous scans databases and receives alerts from other agencies.
The federal government needs to attract a younger workforce to offset large numbers of impending retirements.
The Office of Personnel Management would be required to update job classification standards to accommodate positions in software development, software engineering, data science and data management.
The new Office of Personnel Management regulation allows agencies to use military spouse special hiring authorities in a broader range of cases.
Load More
The Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee voted Oct. 6 to move forward on three nominations to the Merit Systems Protection Board.
Certain medical conditions not classified as disabilities may still warrant some employees delaying their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Federal employees that refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 could face progressive disciplinary measures beginning in early November.
The budget extension came just a few hours before federal agencies would have been forced to shutter due to a lack of funding.
The Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program will offer the same number of plans for a less than one percent average cost increase.