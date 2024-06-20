The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times reader to columnist Kevin Moss, a senior editor at Consumers’ Checkbook and expert on federal employee health insurance plans for civil servants, retirees and their families.

The question and response have been edited for clarity and confidentiality.

A Fed Times reader asks:

“I have read a lot about the special enrollment program, but nowhere have I found how to go about enrolling. Please clarify the steps.”

Kevin’s response:

As part of the new PSHB program, eligible USPS annuitants were notified by mail in March about the Medicare Part B Special Enrollment Period.

During the PSHB SEP, eligible annuitants and family members may enroll in Part B without paying a late enrollment penalty. The one-time PSHB SEP lasts until September 30, 2024.

To enroll in Part B you should complete the CMS-40B form, Application for Enrollment in Medicare Part B, and mail it with the copy of the notification letter in the return envelope you received in March. The return envelope must be postmarked by Sept. 30, 2024.

If you have misplaced the notification letter mailed to you, you can contact the PSHB Navigator Help Line at 833-712-PSHB or email retirementbenefits@usps.gov

Go to KeepingPosted.org for all the latest PSHB news.

Have a question about your FEHB plan or the federal insurance marketplace? Send your query to benefitsexpert@federaltimes.com

Kevin Moss works for Consumers' Checkbook, a nonprofit dedicated to helping consumers make informed decisions. He leads the production of Checkbook's Guide to Health Plans for Federal Employees, a decision support tool that helps federal employees and annuitants find the FEHB plan that's the best fit.