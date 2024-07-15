The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times reader to columnist Kevin Moss, a senior editor at Consumers’ Checkbook and expert on federal employee health insurance plans for civil servants, retirees and their families.

The question and response have been edited for clarity and confidentiality.

A Fed Times reader asks:

“I have gotten conflicting and complicated information regarding does FEHB include/offer a Medicare Advantage option as a FEHB plan?

I have called OPM three times. Their advice is to call Medicare.

Medicare has no information on what plans are available to FEHB. Their advice is to call the plan. The plan says they do offer Medicare Advantage coordination, but it is offered with any plan, not a specific Medicare advantage plan (Aetna and BCBS), with some rebate of Part B premium and hoops regarding retiree services, etc., in an endless loop of ‘not my problem.’ Yet I see online where, since 2021, this has been an option.

It seems to be more clear cut for the Postal Service people, which I am not. I am on disability retirement and SSDI. Do you have any information regarding Medicare Advantage coordination with FEHB?”

Kevin’s response:

There are some FEHB plans that offer a Medicare Advantage plan to their Medicare eligible enrollees.

National plans include Aetna Advantage, APWU High, GEHA High and Standard, MHBP Standard, NALC High, and SAMBA High and Standard.

In addition, depending on where you live, you might have access to Kaiser or United Healthcare options.

To learn more about Medicare Advantage plans offered by FEHB plans, go to section 9 of the official FEHB plan brochure or to the carrier website.

Have a question about your FEHB plan or the federal insurance marketplace? Send your query to benefitsexpert@federaltimes.com

Kevin Moss works for Consumers' Checkbook, a nonprofit dedicated to helping consumers make informed decisions. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Moss)

Kevin Moss works for Consumers' Checkbook, a nonprofit dedicated to helping consumers make informed decisions. He leads the production of Checkbook's Guide to Health Plans for Federal Employees, a decision support tool that helps federal employees and annuitants find the FEHB plan that's the best fit.