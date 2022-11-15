The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times reader about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: I’m a CSRS employee who retired on July 29 due to too much stress regarding my work environment. Can I cancel my retirement? I was told that I could not do that and I’d enjoy retirement.

Reg’s Response: While you could cancel your retirement, your agency would have no obligation to rehire you. As a result, cancelling your retirement would not only leave you unemployed but you’d be required to return any annuity payments you had already received.

