“While working in Lagos, Nigeria, I earned home leave and it has remained om my Leave and Earning Statement since I returned to the continental United States. Will I receive pay for it when I retire?”

Reg’s Response

Home leave may be taken only during service abroad or within a reasonable period after you return from service abroad and are expected to return to service abroad immediately or on completion of an assignment in the U.S. Therefore, when you retire you won’t receive either a lump-sum payment or service credit for any unused home leave.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.