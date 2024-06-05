The following is a question submitted by a reader to Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and the resident expert on federal employee retirement issues.

A Fed Times reader asks:

“I have worked at TSA for 1.75 years and have an injury that qualifies me for medical retirement disability. I am 72 years old.

If at disability retirement you are 62, you calculate based on regular retirement. My HR says since I haven’t been in for five years and thus can’t use that formula.

Before I can make a decision to go with medical disability retirement, I need to know if it’s worth it. How can I find out the amount l would get so I know if want to go that route?”

Reg’s response:

Your agency is correct.

Because you are over age 62, you aren’t eligible for FERS disability retirement.

And because you have fewer than five years of creditable service under FERS, you aren’t eligible for regular retirement. Your only option is to apply for a Social Security disability benefit.

To find out more about that benefit and how to apply, go to ssa.gov/benefits/disability/qualify.html?mf_ct_campaign=aol-synd-feedD

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is our resident expert on retirement and the federal government. From 1979 to '95, he served as an assistant director of the Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.