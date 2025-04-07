Editor’s note: On Monday, House Appropriations Committee officials announced they have postponed the scheduled April 9 hearing on the Veterans Affairs budget.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins will make his first appearance since his confirmation before Congress this week, testifying before the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday about the fiscal 2026 budget.

Collins’ trip to Capitol Hill comes amid increasing frustration among Democratic lawmakers about department reform plans. The secretary has set a goal of reducing the VA workforce to less than 400,000 staffers, which would require eliminating more than 80,000 federal posts in the coming months.

In response, Collins has accused Democrats of fear-mongering and supporting a broken bureaucracy. He has insisted that VA must be more efficient with taxpayer money, including reducing its worker footprint.

How the secretary is received by the committee — and how much he spars with his former House colleagues — will set the tone for appearances before other congressional panels later this spring.

Tuesday, April 8 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations, including Bradley D. Hansell to be under secretary of defense for intelligence and security.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations, including Brandon Judd to be ambassador to Chile.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

European Command

Gen. Christopher Cavoli, head of U.S. European Command, will testify on current threats and fiscal 2026 budget needs.



House Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 2358-C Rayburn

Military Quality of Life

Service officials will testify on military quality of life challenges and improvements for military families.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Foreign Policy

Outside advocates will testify on the change in foreign policy strategy from the last White House to the current administration.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Special Operations Command

Gen. Bryan Fenton, head of U.S. Special Operations Command, will testify on current force challenges and the fiscal 2026 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Nuclear Shipbuilding

Naval officials will testify on the state of nuclear shipbuilding and future goals for the service.



House Armed Services — 4 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Biotechnology

Members of the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology will testify on their recent findings.



Wednesday, April 9 House Armed Services — 8 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Special Operations Command

Gen. Bryan Fenton, head of U.S. Special Operations Command, will testify on current force challenges and the fiscal 2026 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 9:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Indo-Pacific Command

Adm. Samuel Paparo, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Gen. Xavier Brunson, head of U.S. Forces Korea, will testify on regional challenges.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2362-B Rayburn

VA Budget

VA Secretary Doug Collins will testify on department reform plans and the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Pending Legislation

The committee will consider several pending bills.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10:30 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The subcommittee on economic opportunity will mark up several pending bills.



House Veterans' Affairs — 1:30 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The subcommittee on memorial affairs will mark up several pending bills.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Veterans' Disability Compensation

Department officials will testify on delays in disability compensation claims.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Personnel Policies

Service officials will testify on department personnel programs and the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Strategic Forces Posture

Gen. Anthony Cotton, head of U.S. Strategic Command, Gen. Gregory Guillot, head of U.S. Northern Command, and Gen. Stephen Whiting, head of U.S. Space Command, will testify on the military’s strategic forces posture.



Senate Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Cyber Command

Service officials will testify on current challenges for cyber command and the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Armed Services — 4 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Military Food Programs

Service officials will testify on current military food assistance programs.



Thursday, April 10 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Indo-Pacific Command

Adm. Samuel Paparo, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Gen. Xavier Brunson, head of U.S. Forces Korea, will testify on regional challenges.





