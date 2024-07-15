The following is a question submitted by a reader to Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and the resident expert on federal employee retirement issues.

A Fed Times reader asks:

“[I’m] wanting to put my time from active duty towards my retirement as GS.

Is there a form I must fill out, and what other documents are needed to prove the time I acquired while in the armed forces?

It would be very helpful for me if I could get this information to get this process started.”

Reg’s response:

You’ll need to complete OPM Form RI-20-97, Estimated Earnings During Military Service (available at opm.gov, click on Forms) and mail it to the military finance center for your branch of service along with a copy of your DD Form 214, Report of Transfer or Discharge.

The completed letter showing your estimated earnings will be returned to you. Take that letter, a copy of your DD 214, and a Standard Form 2803 (CSRS) or 3108 (FERS) (available at opm.gov, click on ‘Forms’) to your local payroll office and request an estimate of the deposit required.

Your payroll office will compute the amount you owe, plus interest, and arrange for you to make the payment in a lump sum or on a schedule of regular payments.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, photographed at his home in Hamilton, Va., on Wednesday, January 29, 2014. (Mike Morones/Staff)

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is our resident expert on retirement and the federal government. From 1979 to '95, he served as an assistant director of the Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.