WASHINGTON — LMI, a consulting firm to the U.S. government, agreed to acquire Synaptech, a supplier of AI, software and and operational analysis services, to enter the commercial space industry. Terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Synaptech will help LMI in its mission of “growing market access” in the space sector, LMI spokesperson Robin Milton told Defense News. The company viewed Synaptech as a promising acquisition due to its clients, which include the Space Force, and its modeling and simulation capabilities, along with its proprietary Raptr software.

“Chartered by President Kennedy in 1961 at the dawn of the space race, it is fitting that LMI is now entering the space marketplace to support a renewed space race where adversaries seek to disrupt and disable our dominance in space,” CEO Doug Wagoner said in a statement.

Co-founders Zac Gorrell and Elias Peroulas, Synaptech’s CEO and CTO, respectively, will stay on with LMI as the leaders of the company’s space business. Some 60 Synaptech employees will also continue to work for the company under LMI.

By moving into the space sector, LMI said it’s seeking to provide input and technologies to all domains of the armed forces.

“To help our customers innovate at the pace of need, one must understand all discreet and interdependent operational domains from the sea floor and sea surface, to ground, air, cyber, and space,” Wagoner said. “The acquisition of Synaptech enables LMI total multi-domain awareness at scale.”

