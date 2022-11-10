Washington — President Joe Biden will nominate Daniel Werfel to lead the Internal Revenue Service, the Washington Post reported, citing a senior administration official.

Werfel worked at the White House Office of Management and Budget and at the IRS during the George W. Bush and Obama administrations, according to the report. He was acting IRS commissioner in 2013, taking over after senior agency officials resigned over a controversy involving scrutiny of conservative groups, it said.

He now works at the Boston Consulting in the firm’s public sector practice.

The nomination comes at a critical moment for the embattled revenue agency. The IRS is set to receive $80 billion in new funding over a decade as part of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act to help strengthen enforcement.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the higher funding would increase revenues for the U.S. Treasury by some $200 billion over those a decade.

Congressional Republicans vowed to resist the changes and devoted much their 2022 midterm campaign message to attacking Biden’s plan. A GOP-led House could launch major battles against the tax agency, the Post said.