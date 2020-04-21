Man shoots at FBI Phoenix field office

PHOENIX — The FBI says no one was injured and a suspect is in custody after he allegedly fired at the bureau’s Phoenix field office on Monday.

FBI spokeswoman Jill McCabe said a man approached the bureau’s North Phoenix offices and fired at the building and at an employee who was exiting.

The shooter did not access the FBI’s building or grounds, she added.

Phoenix police officers and FBI agents took the man into custody without incident near Interstate 17 and Durango Street, about 20 miles south of the shooting scene.