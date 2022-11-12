The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: My spouse is covered under my health insurance plan with a plus one plan. I am retired. (If that matters). He will be going on Medicare very shortly. Am I able to suspend his FEHB coverage if he decides to take an Medicare Advantage plan? ( I’d like to retain the option of him returning to a FEHB plan in the future. If I can suspend my spouse in FEHB, how do I go about that?

Reg’s Response: While you can’t suspend his coverage, you can change your own enrollment from Self Plus One to Self Only during any FEHB Open Season. If for any reason you want to bring him back under your enrollment, you can do that during any subsequent Open Season by changing from Self Only To Self Plus One.

Reg Jones is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.