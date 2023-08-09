A new president was elected by members of the National Treasury Employees Union, which represents some 150,000 federal employees at 34 government agencies and offices.

Doreen Greenwald, the national executive vice president since January 2022, ran unopposed and will replace Tony Reardon, 59, who is retiring.

“I know firsthand the challenges NTEU members face every day, the benefit of NTEU in the workplace and the fight it will take to ensure our union remains strong and our members are treated with the dignity and respect they have earned and deserve,” Greenwald, 57, said in statement.

She’s taking over the position at a time when NTEU is seeking to influence several issues including teleworking in an environment that is adjusting to in-person work again, protecting jobs from legislation that would make it easier to fire federal employees and helping members navigate a potential government shutdown.

Greenwald previously worked as a frontline federal employee with the IRS in Wisconsin, where she spent 21 years as a revenue officer. In 1985, she joined NTEU, and over time became president of her local chapter, a position she held for 14 years.

Once Greenwald decided to retire from the IRS, she moved to Washington, D.C., in January 2020 as a special assistant to NTEU’s national president. In this position, she led the union’s COVID-19 response team and represented the union on behalf of different federal agencies.

Anand Muni, 44, is taking over Greenwald’s previous position and will be her second-in-command. Muni worked as a customs and border protection officer for the Department of Homeland Security, but delegates to NTEU’s 59th National Convention in Detroit promoted him to the union’s second highest office.

“As civil servants, we take a solemn oath to ‘support and defend the Constitution’ and for me, patriotism and support for the union movement are two sides of the same coin,” said Muni, who has been a NTEU member since 2009 and in his third term as president of Chapter 165, which is based in the Oakland-San Francisco area.

Greenwald and Muni will be sworn into office on Aug. 10 and remain in these positions for four years.

“Anand and I share a vision for NTEU that recognizes our members in all 34 agencies and will ensure they have formidable representation in the workplace, in the courts, at the bargaining table and on Capitol Hill,” Greenwald said. “All of their voices will be heard.”

