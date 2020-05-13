GSA modernizes its cloud services ‘knowledge repository’

The General Services Administration announced May 13 that it completed modernization of its cloud computing “knowledge repository” website.

The GSA revealed a new human-centered design for its Cloud Information Center, an agency website that provides information to the federal workforce on cloud migration. The site hosts cloud migration tools like market research as a service, training documents and acquisition guidance.

“Users of the enhanced CIC will enjoy an improved user experience: a cleaner interface, more intuitive navigation, and content organized in sequence of the cloud adoption lifecycle, making it easier to read and remember,” the GSA news release said.

The revamped website is:

accessible to those with disabilities

based around user needs and tasks

consistent in appearance

securely hosted and connected

original, not duplicating existing content

searchable

mobile-friendly

“The next iteration of the CIC puts people at the center of technology,” said John Radziszewski, cloud program manager at GSA. “By improving its design and upgrading its platform, it will be much easier for the GSA Cloud Team to publish information and for stakeholders to act on it.”

The Cloud Information Center was launched in May 2019 as part of the Office of Management and Budget’s new Cloud Smart strategy, a document that outlined guidance for agencies’ migration of applications to the cloud.

"Modernization is not static, and neither is the CIC,” said GSA Assistant Commissioner of Information Technology Category Bill Zielinski. “The government’s one-stop-shop for all things cloud now offers an enhanced digital experience that organizes complex information from a variety of authoritative sources into a format that is more accessible and digestible.”