When DC feds could get the COVID vaccine

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser released an updated vaccination timeline March 15 that outlines when, among other essential professions, federal government and Postal Service employees can expect to become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the documents released Monday, U.S. Postal Service employees are eligible as of this week to receive vaccines in D.C., along with essential employees in health, human and social services organizations, staff working in the court system and local government employees.

Beginning April 12, essential employees in federal government agencies who have not already received the vaccine due to other reasons will be eligible.

According to the documents, essential employees include those whose jobs are unable to be performed remotely and an employee must be working in person within D.C. to be eligible under the city’s distribution plan.

Just under seven percent of federal employees are located in Washington, D.C., the largest number of any state besides California, according to the Office of Personnel Management’s employment data.

For those federal employees whose worksites are located just outside the city, Virginia and Maryland vaccination plans designate that USPS employees and workers essential for the “continuity of government” are already eligible to be vaccinated.

Some government agencies are providing vaccinations in the workplace and separate from public vaccine distribution operations, such as the Pentagon and Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities.

Anyone who is not deemed essential, does not perform a public-facing job or who does not have an underlying medical condition that would entitle them to earlier vaccination are covered in the last phase of vaccines that go to the general population.