Question: I sent a question to you a few years ago and was thankful for your reply. I just spoke to someone at OPM retirement services about something else and asked the same question I asked you but received a different answer.

My husband worked for the USPS for 38 yrs CS employee. He passed away while working and I am currently receiving a survivor pension. I am still working - for 45 years now and plan on retiring when I am 65 (2 more years).

My question is: Will my social security benefits be reduced because of the federal pension I am receiving? The person at OPM told me that my social security will in fact be reduced until I am full retirement age (66/10 months). She said any other pension will not reduce the social security payments but a federal pension does.

I’ve been putting into Social Security since 1977 working full-time. My husband paid into his pension for 38 years. I just need a 100% confirmation that my social security will NOT be reduced. I am basing my retirement income on this and will have to postpone if my social security is reduced.

Reg’s Response: Neither your annuity nor your Social Security benefit will be reduced. You earned them and they can’t be taken away from you or reduced. The person you talked to at OPM was referring to the Government Pension Offset provision of law, which reduces the spousal Social Security benefit of someone who is receiving an annuity from a retirement system where they didn’t pay Social Security taxes. That doesn’t apply in your case.

Reg Jones is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.