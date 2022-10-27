The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times reader about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: I’m a former FERS employee who retired several years ago from CBP under the disability retirement. I had 19 years of service when I retired. I was only 46. I’ve been on disability retirement ever since. My understanding is that my retirement will consist of 19 years plus whatever years I’ve been on disability once I reach 62. My question is this: will there be an increase based on my grade level I retired? I was GS-12. Will there be the added COLA increase added to my retirement?

Reg’s Response: When you reach age 62, your FERS disability benefit will be recomputed. Your actual service will be added to the time you spent on the disability rolls. That time will then be multiplied by 1.1 percent. The total percentage amount will then be multiplied by your high-3 at the onset of your disability, increased by any FERS cost-of-living adjustments payable from that time to age 62.

From that point forward you will be a regular FERS retiree.

