”I am a military reservist who was in a 6c position for several years, but left Federal service a few years ago. I was called to active duty several times during my tenure and went on LWOP, but left the federal government before making a Military Service Deposit for that time. If I am re-hired into a 6c covered position, will I have the opportunity to make the MSD, and if so, will that time count toward my 6c time in service?

Reg’s Response

Yes, you can make a deposit to get credit for those periods when you were called to active duty service. Further, according to OPM, “Under certain circumstances, an individual entering military service directly from a civilian position is entitled to have that period of service treated as if it were civilian...If the individual is in a law enforcement or firefighter position at the time of entry into the military, the period creditable as civilian service may be used toward satisfying the minimum service requirement.”

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.