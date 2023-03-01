“I am looking to retire from the federal government in September with 33 years of service. I understand I will be paid for annual leave that I have, but will they also pay me for my use-or-lose leave at this time, or do I have to wait until January?”

Reg’s Response

When you retire, you’ll be paid for all the hours of unused annual you have to your credit when you retire. It won’t include any additional hours that you would have earned if you had stayed on the job until the end of the year.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.