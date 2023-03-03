“I was a member of the Senior Executive Service for 24 years I would like to know what retirement salary is for various levels. $250,000 for staffers in Congress appears high.

Reg’s Response

You’ll find a listing of the 2023 salaries for SES members at www.federalpay.org/ses/2023.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times.