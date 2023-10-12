“I am a federal employee that will hopefully retire under the FERS retirement system. I currently have four years of federal service but won’t be vested with five years until July of 2024. I began working as a contractor and it took me three years to become an FTE. Because of my age I had originally planned to retire after 10 years of service but didn’t expect to be a contractor for so long. I became an FTE at age 56 so now at 60, I don’t know if can do six more years. Would I possibly be able to work five more years, retire at 66 and have my remaining sick leave carry me to year ten? If that’s possible, how many sick leave hours would I need to be able to convert over to earn that additional year?

Reg’s Response

Minimum retirement ages (MRAs) range from 55 to 57, depending on an employee’s year of birth. You could retire on an unreduced annuity at age 62 with as few as 5 years of service or at age 60 with 20. Once you have met the age and service requirements to retire, any unused sick leave will be added to your actual service and used to increase your annuity. For example, 2,081 hours of sick leave equals one full year of service. Backing up, 174 hours equals one month, 348 equals two months, 522 equals three months, and so on.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.