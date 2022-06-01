WASHINGTON — The Pentagon recovered $13.2 million in six months from private contractors who committed violations in connection with awards, the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General said.

The figure, which represents the majority of the $13.9 million recovered through investigations of allegations initially reported to the DoD Hotline for fraud, waste and abuse, comes from the OIG’s semiannual report to Congress that highlight the audits and investigations conducted from October through March.

During that time, more than 8,000 allegations of wrongdoing were submitted to the hotline. That number includes complaints from civilian employees, private contractors and military personnel.

Of the allegations, the plurality fell under the category of personal misconduct or ethical violations. Personnel matters, procurement and contract administration, and retaliation all followed with relatively little margin between the three, according to the report released May 26.

For all the complaints, less than half had cases opened in response. The 3,485 cases which were opened in the latest collection period were referred to the appropriate investigative component. The report went on to say that more than 3,000 cases were closed during the same time frame, including those opened during previous reporting periods and rolled over.

Of the investigations that were closed, 10 resulted in substantiated claims of whistleblower reprisal. Two of the cases involved the same Air Force major who threatened to write weak performance evaluations for two different Air Force captains. Both captains engaged in protected communications with higher authorities relating to a threat the major made to whip one of the captain’s child with a belt, according to the report.

Corrective action against the major is pending in both cases, it said.

Ryan White is a reporting intern at Sightline Media. He is currently a senior at The University of Maryland, College Park studying journalism.

Share:
In Other News
Democrats and Republicans agree: government does too little on certain issues
The Pew Research Center report revealed several benchmarks of public opinion on government efficacy, including the federal response to certain issues and views on politicians. One finding set the tone: “Just 20% say they trust the government in Washington to do the right thing just about always or most of the time.”
Foreign Service applicants sit for updated exam amid subjectivity concerns
In late April, the State Department announced that the Foreign Service Officer Test would no longer serve as a mechanism to cull the ranks of applicants, but rather all applicants would now move forward onto the Qualifications Evaluation Panel and their FSOT score would be factored into the evaluation.
Load More