Update: Several solicitation dates and dollar figures have been updated to reflect the latest state of these contracts.
WASHINGTON — Software and data specialist Deltek, which keeps tabs on major government contracting programs, has created a list of the largest competitive opportunities emerging next year among defense agencies.
Some contracts have incumbent prime contractors; others pull together existing deals to create a larger one. But all are expected to release solicitations in FY23, with awards to follow.
1. Medical Q Coded Support and Services Next Generation
Description: This contract will provide supplemental medical staffing, medical support services and contract management to military treatment facilities throughout the United States.
Government lead: Defense Health Agency
Data of solicitation release: Nov. 15, 2022
Proposals due: Jan. 30, 2023
Anticipated value: $44 billion
2. Contract Field Team Program
Description: This program is meant to provide contract field teams who can modify, maintain, inspect and repair systems ranging from aircraft to missile systems to subsystems like engines. The government is considering 10 large and 10 small contractors.
Government lead: Air Force
Expected solicitation date: June 2023
Anticipated value: $8 billion
3. Mission Partner Environment Program
Description: This contract is expected to provide worldwide information sharing capability to help the Pentagon and its partners work together. This IT initiative consolidates more than 70 contracts.
Government lead: Air Force
Expected solicitation date: May 2023
Anticipated value: $10 billion
4. Common Hardware Systems 6th Generation
Description: This deal is meant to help the Army and other Defense Department organizations acquire simplified C5ISR tech. It’s focused on commercial IT hardware and services; General Dynamics Mission Systems has been the incumbent for decades.
Government lead: Army
Date of solicitation release: Oct. 7, 2022
Proposals submitted: Nov. 22, 2022 (currently under protest)
Anticipated value: $7.9 billion
5. Defense Logistics Agency J6 Enterprise Technology Services
Description: This program, dubbed JETS 2.0, provides IT support to the Pentagon and the Defense Logistics Agency, including to DLA program executive officers and DLA’s information operations enterprise.
Government lead: Defense Department
Expected solicitation date: March 2023
Anticipated value: $6 billion
6. Warfighter Training Readiness Solutions
Description: This initiative was previously known as the Army Training Aids, Devices, Simulators and Simulations, or TADDS, maintenance program. Lockheed Martin is the incumbent.
Government lead: Army
Expected solicitation date: September 2023
Anticipated value: $5 billion
7. Missile Defense Agency Integration and Operations for Enterprise Solutions
Description: This program will focus on a broad range of areas, from research and development IT services to mission operations to systems engineering. It is a follow-on to a contract held by Jacobs Engineering, but the scope of this effort will be different.
Government lead: Defense Department
Expected solicitation date: August 2023
Anticipated value: $4.6 billion
