The following is a question submitted by a reader to Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and the resident expert on federal employee retirement issues.

A Fed Times reader asks:

“I am a federal employee and I am hoping you will be able to provide some insight for my perplexing situation.

I was hired in February 2023 as a GS-5 Step 1.

In May 2023, I moved to another division within that department and became a GS-6. I currently work in this position.

I have received an offer for a position with another department. The hiring salary offer is for the same amount as my current salary.

With that being said, my question is: am I able to negotiate a step increase within my current grade for this new position? I understand there are certain limitations that apply, but if I am able to increase steps in pay grade-- exactly how many steps higher could I go?

I should mention, I have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, as well as relevant experience outside of my federal employment for the position. I should mention that the position is open to the public, as well.

Reg’s response:

Departments and agencies vary in the latitude they give their supervisors and managers to vary the step they offer to a prospective employee. Beyond that, those who have the authority to do that will be guided by two things: the urgency of their need to fill the position and the qualifications of the applicant.

You can always ask for a higher step when you interview for the job and see how it plays out.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, photographed at his home in Hamilton, Va., on Wednesday, January 29, 2014. (Mike Morones/Staff)

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is our resident expert on retirement and the federal government. From 1979 to '95, he served as an assistant director of the Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.