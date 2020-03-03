Here is the new partner for GSA’s Centers of Excellence

The Government Accountability Office is joining the GSA’s Centers of Excellence initiative to improve the GAO’s new Innovation Lab.

The CoE’s work, run out of GSA’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS) office, will speed up the GAO’s authority to operate process for its new innovation lab, launched last year to develop enhanced data analytics and emerging technologies capabilities.

The partnership will also help the lab configure “flexible, scalable, and secure computational environment that is responsive to current and future needs.”

The GAO marks the seventh agency to partner with the Centers of Excellence, a program started by the GSA to speed up modernization projects at agencies.

“Today’s announcement illustrates the momentum of the CoE to deliver outcomes that drive mission effectiveness,” said TTS Director Anil Cheriyan. “Putting innovation at the core of everything we do, we’re excited to engage with GAO and provide guidance along their exciting journey.”

The CoE program also works with the Departments of Agriculture; Housing and Urban Development; Labor; the Pentagon’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center; the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission; and the Office of Personnel Management.

“With this latest CoE engagement, we look forward to building upon our prior work transforming federal IT to improve services to citizens,” said CoE Executive Director Bob De Luca. “Leveraging the CoE modernization approach will help GAO further its mission of helping the government save money and work more efficiently.”