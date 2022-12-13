SAN ANTONIO — The Defense Intelligence Agency said it awarded a “significant” contract to modernize its top-secret intranet, the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Collection System, or JWICS.

Agency officials told reporters Tuesday the eight-year contract was issued Nov. 17. They would not disclose the winning company, its subcontractors or the value of the deal.

“The total cost of the contract is actually classified, but it is, I’ll just say, a significant investment from the program’s perspective,” Program Manager Katie Lipps told reporters during a media roundtable at the Department of Defense Intelligence Information Systems Worldwide conference in San Antonio, Texas.

The chosen contractor will provide day-to-day operations support for the system as well as capability upgrades, she said.

JWICS is a top-secret IT network used by the intelligence community to transmit sensitive information. The DIA, which provides the Defense Department with information about foreign countries’ military capabilities, manages it.

The system was designed in the 1990s to provide secure video teleconferencing between DoD and DIA headquarters, but its scope and user base has grown significantly since then. JWICS now includes data and email services and has more than 200,000 users, according to DIA Chief Information Officer Doug Cossa.

That increased demand, a need for greater security and a desire to incorporate new technology are the drivers behind the JWICS modernization initiative, he said.

“It has become the connective tissue that brings everything together — whether that’s collection or analysis that supports strategic competition,” Cossa said during the briefing.

The modernization program will focus on three lines of effort: replacing outdated infrastructure; improving cybersecurity; and ensuring that the system can meet the long-term requirements of military and intelligence community users. Those future requirements are still being defined, but one area of interest for the agency is making JWICS more mobile so that it can operate in hard-to-reach areas using secure satellite communication networks.

“We’re now looking all around the world at some of the most difficult possible places to provide connectivity to,” Cossa said. “Traditionally, our networks have been terrestrial, so looking at physical fiber lines, undersea cables that connect us with the rest of our sites around the world. . . . What if that doesn’t exist in the future, especially in those hard-to-navigate areas?”