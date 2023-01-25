The Office of Personnel Management’s website no longer lists Douglas Glenn as the agency’s chief financial officer after a watchdog investigated accusations of impropriety against him.

Glenn took on the CFO role at the White House’s human-resources arm after leaving the Department of Defense in 2021. A DoD inspector general report released Jan. 19 said the office was investigating claims of misconduct against Glenn while he was working at the Pentagon, which included allegations of making sexually inappropriate comments to and in front of staff and using racially insensitive language in the workplace, Military Times previously reported.

OPM’s website now lists Erica Roach as acting CFO, though it’s unclear when she assumed that role. Roach previously served as deputy CFO.

“OPM is committed to creating a safe and professional workplace for all our employees,” said Erikka Knuti, an agency spokeswoman, in a statement. “We expect those in management positions to uphold those values and lead with respect.”

The agency gave no further comment.

Federal Times has been unable to confirm whether Glenn has been put on administrative leave or permanently removed from his position. He did not respond to phone calls or emails requesting comment.

The OIG investigation interviewed 18 witnesses who had consistent interactions with Glenn during his tenure at the Department of Defense, and eight described his leadership as “professional, caring, approachable, straightforward, easygoing, friendly, honest, and personable.”

Seven witnesses viewed Glenn’s leadership negatively, describing a “lack of self‑awareness, displaying a pattern of insensitivity, using inappropriate terms in public settings, or being lackadaisical,” according to the report.

Glenn told investigators he didn’t recall making any sexual remarks, but the investigation found he “admitted that he used the N‑word twice during one conversation but indicated that he did not intend to offend anyone, and it saddened him that he did not notice any discomfort in his employees resulting from his conduct,” the report said.

The report confirmed that it had forwarded its findings to OPM to “take appropriate action regarding Mr. Glenn.” OPM previously said that it was aware of the report and was reviewing it.

Molly Weisner is a staff reporter for Federal Times where she covers labor, policy and contracting pertaining to the government workforce. She made previous stops at USA Today and McClatchy as a digital producer, and worked at The New York Times as a copy editor. Molly majored in journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.