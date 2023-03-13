National Treasury Employees Union President Tony Reardon said he will step down as president of the federal labor union representing 150,000 government workers.

First elected to the union’s highest seat in 2015, Reardon, who has been involved with NTEU for more than three decades, will retire when his term ends on Aug. 10, 2023.

“It is hard to leave the union that has been my professional home for more than 33 years,” he said in a statement. “I have dedicated my career to representing NTEU’s members and it has been the honor of my life to serve as NTEU national president.”

Reardon steered the union through the Trump and Biden presidential transitions, which posed unique challenges spanning the pandemic, the rise of telework, Schedule F and a lengthy government shutdown. He was elected to a second four-year term in 2019.

“I am so proud of the battles we fought and the victories we earned over the past eight years,” Reardon said. “This union and our members are a strong collective force that keeps pushing. Whether at the bargaining table, in Congress, at federal courts, or at the polls, NTEU members never waiver from our mission and they are an inspiration to me every day.”

In 2016, former President Barack Obama appointed Reardon to the National Council on Federal Labor Management Relations and the Federal Salary Council.

Following his retirement, the union will hold elections for national president and national executive vice president.

NTEU was founded 85 years ago and represents civil servants from more than 30 federal agencies.

Molly Weisner is a staff reporter for Federal Times where she covers labor, policy and contracting pertaining to the government workforce. She made previous stops at USA Today and McClatchy as a digital producer, and worked at The New York Times as a copy editor. Molly majored in journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.