Treasury wants more info on financial sector cybersecurity risks

The Department of the Treasury wants to better understand cybersecurity risks facing the U.S. financial sector’s critical infrastructure.

According to a Jan. 22 notice in the Federal Register, the department is soliciting comments from the public and federal agencies about an information collection effort Treasury wants to start “to enhance the security and resilience of financial services sector critical infrastructure and reduce operational risk.”

The new information collection is being proposed by Treasury’s Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection.

“This information collection will support OCCIP’s efforts to identify cybersecurity and operational risks to and interdependencies within U.S. financial services sector critical infrastructure and to work collaboratively with industry and interagency partners to develop risk management and operational resilience initiatives,” the notice reads.

Comments will be accepted until March 23.