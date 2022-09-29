Following is a question submitted at a recent Pentagon press briefing, and the answer distributed to media outlets on Sept. 28.

Question: There’s $2.2 billion or so remaining in Presidential Drawdown Authority until Sept. 30th. Does all of that expire if not used by the 30th, or is there any of that that is extended?

Answer: (attributed to Christopher Sherwood, a Department of Defense spokesperson):

“Presidential Drawdown Authority is authority, not funding, available to the President.

As of Sept. 15, 2022, of the $11 billion in PDA authorized in the Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022 ($3 billion) in March and the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022 ($8 billion) in May, $2.275 billion remains until Sept. 30, 2022.

If no further PDA is used before the end of the fiscal year, the remaining authority will expire on Sept. 30, 2022.

The Administration requested $3.7 billion for the Department of State’s FY 2023 PDA as part of the Sept. 2, 2022, Critical Needs for Ukraine request to the Congress to be included in a short-term Continuing Resolution.”