$50,000 reward offered after postal worker is fatally shot

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered a reward of up to $50,000 on Tuesday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed a postal worker in Indianapolis.

The woman was shot about 4 p.m. on Monday while she delivered mail on the city’s east side, police said. She died at a hospital. She was identified as Angela Summers, 45.

Indianapolis police, the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the shooting.

Police provided no information on a possible suspect or whether the shooting was an isolated incident.