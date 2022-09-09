For those applying to retire from the federal government, be prepared to wait.

Data from the White House’s Office of Personnel Management, which administers the federal retirement program, shows that average monthly processing times dropped in August after steadily increasing over the summer, accompanying a spike in retirement claims for July.

Still, August’s processing times were well above the office’s goal of 60 days by nearly a whole month.

As the end of the year nears, it’s a popular time for retirement applications to be filed. Historically, a surge of applications come through OPM’s office between January and February, but that surge’s full effect on workload lasts until mid-April.

As roughly one in three federal employees will be eligible to retire by 2023, the graying of the federal workforce adds strain on OPM’s management of retirements. Still, the two-month processing goal has not been met in at least two years despite Congress, federal employee unions, and the Government Accountability Office prodding OPM to address its pace.

“We understand OPM may be struggling with pandemic-related disruptions and that there are dedicated public servants at OPM RS who recognize the problems,” said National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association in a statement in June. “But they must prevent the situation from deteriorating further and start making real progress to improve and modernize their processes to better serve those who spent careers serving their nation.”

GAO identified several causes for the slog in processing, one being the continuing reliance on paper-based applications and manual processing. OPM has said that developing an electronic application form and an electronic system to store retirement information is part of its strategic plan, but failed to provide estimated time frames or costs for the initiatives as of 2019.

According to the office’s budget justification for 2023, OPM will pilot a digital retirement system that will allow federal employees to retire completely online.

OPM also requested more than $225 million in salary and expense funds for personnel and non-personnel resources in its budget, which includes about $19 million for IT modernizations specifically.

Notably, from September 2019 to 2020, OPM employment decreased by more than half. As of 2021, numbers have still not risen to the initial peak in 2019.

Incomplete applications adding to backlog

Also contributing to delays are incomplete applications that require backtracking. In up to 40 percent of applications, OPM is missing information needed to finalize processing.

To address understaffing issues, OPM’s actions have included using overtime pay and hiring additional staff. However, OPM does not measure overtime productivity or correlate overtime data with application processing data, GAO found.

Increased use of overtime pay during fiscal years 2013 to 2017 also failed to increase the number of applications processed despite being a common practice implemented by OPM during surge retirement periods.

OPM officials reported that hiring freezes, continuing resolutions and other budget constraints affected hiring numbers and created hiring delays over the past five fiscal years.

The office of Congresswoman Kay Granger, a Republican from Texas, cites data provided by OPM showing that in ideal cases, simple requests such as direct deposit requests can be generally handled within 30 days.

OPM counts processing time as the number of days starting when they receive the retirement application through final adjudication.

