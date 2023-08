The National Zoo in Washington, D.C., is temporarily closed due to a bomb threat. All other Smithsonian museums remain open.

“Out of an abundance of caution, staff and visitors have been evacuated as the Metropolitan Police Department investigates,” the Zoo said in a statement on its web site.

UPDATE at 2:27pm: “Following a thorough sweep, MPD gave the “all clear” and confirmed no evidence of a threat was found.

The Zoo will remain closed today and reopen tomorrow, Aug. 30.”