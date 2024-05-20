House appropriators will unveil their plans for the Veterans Affairs and military construction funding this week as House Armed Services Committee lawmakers finalize the first draft of the annual defense authorization bill.

The authorization and appropriations bills together set spending levels and priorities for the coming fiscal year. Although the Defense Department appropriations bill won’t be marked up by House lawmakers until June, the authorization bill will provide broad outlines on the level of spending and the policy changes that will accompany the budget.

However, the VA/military construction bill will include some Defense Department spending, and will be the first measure considered by the House Appropriations Committee this year.

The level of spending for both areas is generally a point of agreement among Republicans and Democrats, but amendments on social issues and partisan concerns over the size of the defense and non-defense budget could lead to contentious debate throughout the week.

Senators are expected to start their public mark-ups on the appropriations and authorization bills sometime next month.

Tuesday, May 21 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 222 Russell

Defense Space Budget

Gen. Michael Guetlein, Air Force Vice Chief of Space Operations, will testify on defense space activities and the fiscal 2025 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Army Budget

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — Room TBD

VA/Military Construction appropriations

The subcommittee on veterans issues will mark up their draft of the Veterans Affairs budget for fiscal 2025.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

State Department Budget

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 2:30 p.m. — 138 Dirksen

State Department Budget

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.

Wednesday, May 22 House Foreign Affairs — 9 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Arms Sales to Israel

The committee will consider legislation regarding military assistance to Israel.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA mark up

The committee will mark up its draft of the annual defense authorization bill.



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Artificial intelligence

Lawmakers will discuss the potential to use artificial intelligence programs in Homeland Security operations.



House Judiciary — 10 a.m. — 2141 Rayburn

Federal agencies

The weaponization of the government subcommittee will review concerns from lawmakers about undue influence within the executive branch.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn

State Department Budget

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.



House Oversight — 10 a.m. — 2154 Rayburn

Federal personnel

Officials with the Office of Personnel Management will discuss their priorities for the upcoming year.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

State Department Budget

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 4:45 p.m. — 222 Russell

Nuclear Weapons Budget

Jill Hruby, head of the National Nuclear Security Administration, and other Defense Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.

Thursday, May 23 House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — Room TBD

VA/Military Construction appropriations

The full committee will mark up its draft of the Veterans Affairs budget for fiscal 2025.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn

United Nations Budget

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.



House Transportation — 10 a.m. — 2167 Rayburn

Coast Guard Budget

Coast Guard officials will testify on the service’s fiscal 2025 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 10:30 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Near Eastern Affairs Budget

State Department officials will testify on U.S. assistance to Middle Eastern countries and the fiscal 2025 budget request.



House Oversight —1 p.m. — 2154 Rayburn

Federal programs

Lawmakers review the Government Accountability Office's recent report on fragmented, overlapping and duplicative federal programs.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2:30 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Leadership Oversight

VA officials will testify on current operations.





