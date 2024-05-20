House appropriators will unveil their plans for the Veterans Affairs and military construction funding this week as House Armed Services Committee lawmakers finalize the first draft of the annual defense authorization bill.
The authorization and appropriations bills together set spending levels and priorities for the coming fiscal year. Although the Defense Department appropriations bill won’t be marked up by House lawmakers until June, the authorization bill will provide broad outlines on the level of spending and the policy changes that will accompany the budget.
However, the VA/military construction bill will include some Defense Department spending, and will be the first measure considered by the House Appropriations Committee this year.
The level of spending for both areas is generally a point of agreement among Republicans and Democrats, but amendments on social issues and partisan concerns over the size of the defense and non-defense budget could lead to contentious debate throughout the week.
Senators are expected to start their public mark-ups on the appropriations and authorization bills sometime next month.
Tuesday, May 21Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 222 Russell
Defense Space Budget
Gen. Michael Guetlein, Air Force Vice Chief of Space Operations, will testify on defense space activities and the fiscal 2025 budget request.
Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen
Army Budget
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.
House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — Room TBD
VA/Military Construction appropriations
The subcommittee on veterans issues will mark up their draft of the Veterans Affairs budget for fiscal 2025.
Senate Foreign Relations — 10:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen
State Department Budget
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.
Senate Appropriations — 2:30 p.m. — 138 Dirksen
State Department Budget
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.
Wednesday, May 22House Foreign Affairs — 9 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn
Arms Sales to Israel
The committee will consider legislation regarding military assistance to Israel.
House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn
NDAA mark up
The committee will mark up its draft of the annual defense authorization bill.
House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon
Artificial intelligence
Lawmakers will discuss the potential to use artificial intelligence programs in Homeland Security operations.
House Judiciary — 10 a.m. — 2141 Rayburn
Federal agencies
The weaponization of the government subcommittee will review concerns from lawmakers about undue influence within the executive branch.
House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn
State Department Budget
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.
House Oversight — 10 a.m. — 2154 Rayburn
Federal personnel
Officials with the Office of Personnel Management will discuss their priorities for the upcoming year.
House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn
State Department Budget
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.
Senate Armed Services — 4:45 p.m. — 222 Russell
Nuclear Weapons Budget
Jill Hruby, head of the National Nuclear Security Administration, and other Defense Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.
Thursday, May 23House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — Room TBD
VA/Military Construction appropriations
The full committee will mark up its draft of the Veterans Affairs budget for fiscal 2025.
House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn
United Nations Budget
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will testify on the fiscal 2025 budget request.
House Transportation — 10 a.m. — 2167 Rayburn
Coast Guard Budget
Coast Guard officials will testify on the service’s fiscal 2025 budget request.
House Foreign Affairs — 10:30 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn
Near Eastern Affairs Budget
State Department officials will testify on U.S. assistance to Middle Eastern countries and the fiscal 2025 budget request.
House Oversight —1 p.m. — 2154 Rayburn
Federal programs
Lawmakers review the Government Accountability Office's recent report on fragmented, overlapping and duplicative federal programs.
House Veterans' Affairs — 2:30 p.m. — 360 Cannon
Leadership Oversight
VA officials will testify on current operations.
