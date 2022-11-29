Amid the holiday bustle, federal agencies and military leaders are kicking off a day of giving as part of the annual Combined Federal Campaign.

Each year on Giving Tuesday, federal civilian, military, and postal employees and retirees have the opportunity to raise millions of dollars in one day as part of the broader CFC campaign, the workplace donation program of the U.S. federal government.

Last year, the federal community pledged over $3.6 million to participating charities during the week of Giving Tuesday.

“There are nearly 5,000 participating charities in this year’s CFC,” said Ann Van Houten, co-chair of the CFC of the National Capital Area, in a statement. “That amounts to thousands – maybe millions – of ways the federal community can make a difference and change a life.”

The day always falls on the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving, as a charitable response to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The morning began with a message from Kiran Ahuja, the director of the White House’s Office of Personnel Management, and Denis McDonough, secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, who are honorary co-chairs of this year’s CFC.

Each message highlights different charity organizations and their missions in bettering educational opportunities, animal welfare, environmental protection and family support, among many others.

Messages will be shared throughout the day from Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other federal employees and military veterans.

What is the Combined Federal Campaign?

The Combined Federal Campaign is the world’s largest annual workplace charity drive. It raised tens of millions of dollars last year for hundreds of nonprofits and more than $8 billion for charitable causes over the past half century.

It’s the only way for nonprofits to reach donors in the federal community.

Throughout its history, the CFC has received voluntary contributions more than half of the federal civilian workforce of about 2.1 million workers each year, on average.

The current campaign season is in full swing, with solicitations first opening on Sept. 1 and ending on Jan. 14, 2023.

