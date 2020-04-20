Here’s the plan for sending federal employees back into the office

Plans to return federal employees to the office amid the coronavirus pandemic will be based on public health conditions in the states where an agency has operations, according to a memo to agency heads released jointly April 20 by the Office of Personnel Management Office of Management and Budget.

In guidance, acting OMB Director Russ Vought and acting Director of the Office of Personnel Management Michael Rigas said that agency leaders can delegate “certain” operational and personnel decisions to component or bureau-level leaders.

The two leaders also “encouraged” agency heads to continue to maximize telework flexibilities to all telework eligible employees that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed high risk for contracting the novel coronavirus.

“Given the diversity of Federal workforce missions, geographic locations and the needs of individuals within the workforce itself, this transition will require continued diligence and flexibility from Federal agencies and the Federal workforce,” the memo reads.

OMB and OPM wrote in the memo that the starting point for lifting mandatory telework should start with state and regional assessments of the COVID-19 pandemic in that area, but also should consider the operating status of schools and day cares, public transportation availability, parking availability, facility requirements and missions, according to the guidance. Work from home is particularly challenging for families with school age children with school districts across the country canceling in-person instruction for the remainder of the academic year.

The plan for resuming normal operations will follow a three-phrase approach to lifting shelter-in-place orders across the United States suggest to the states by President Donald Trump late last week. In each of the three phases, restrictions on citizens and businesses are gradually lifted based on a set of public health criteria recommended to the White House by public health professionals. A state will move on to the next phase if they meet the criteria every two weeks.

Agencies are also authorized to “consider new work arrangements for the immediate future to support resumption of normal activities," according to the memo.

“As an example, agencies may create cohorts or teams within an office and place the cohort or team on alternating schedules of five days in the office and 15 days of telework per month,” the memo reads. “Adoption of alternative arrangements such as rotating cohorts may enable additional flexibility for employees to resume normal operations, regardless of phasing status, while maintaining social distancing and reducing contact among work units.”

According to the guidance, agencies are “expected" to continue the maximum telework policy for vulnerable populations “until a duty station is back at normal operating status." Those instructions could also be applied to an employee who lives or cares for individuals who are vulnerable.

When employees do return to the workplace, employees “may” wear a face covering and agencies can issue facemasks or approved employees’ coverings.

The joint memo also told agency leaders that they must prioritize the reopening of some facilities over others, specifically medical centers and offices that dole out loans.

“Agencies must prioritize capacity building for those services that are the most public-facing as well as those critical to implementing COVID-19 response efforts to help the nation’s recovery,” the memo reads.

The federal workforce has largely been working from home for about a month as the government continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. According to the CDC, there are 746,000 cases in the United States and 39,000 deaths.