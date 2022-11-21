The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: I served as an Individual Mobilization Augmentee (IMA) on active-duty military orders from December 15, 2005 until January 22, 2007. I joined the U.S. Department of State as a foreign service officer on January 21, 2007. When I requested my initial service computation date based on my service on active duty (July 15, 1996 to December 14, 2005) I did not include the period as an IMA. I’ve been told that I can start this process by filling out an AF Form 1613 but don’t know where to send it to and which, if any, documents I need to submit with the form for processing.

Reg’s Response: You should send a completed AF Form 1613 and any paperwork documenting your tour of active duty to:

DFAS-Indianapolis Center

Attn: Verification Center

8899 E. 56th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46249-5849

Reg Jones is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.