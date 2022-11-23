The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: This question is in reference to a 58 year old DoD employee with 30 years of service who submitted her retirement application in September 2022 with a retirement date set for 31 October 2022. On 14 November 2022 the employee called to inform her supervisor that she lacked eleven months of DoD employment to afford her with 30 years of service. The SF-50 has been processed by the ABC-C using MRA +10 with a 20% reduction due to her age.

Is the organization where she worked required to bring her back onto their rolls?

Reg’s Response: While you can cancel your retirement at any time before your case is finally adjudicated by OPM, that doesn’t mean that your agency is obliged to reinstate you. You need to talk with both your agency benefits counselor and your former employer to see if they are wiling and able to do that.

Reg Jones is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.